Through connections in her community, Johns Creek resident Grace Zhang has managed to facilitate the donation of an estimated 32,410 masks to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s through those very connections that she met Nancy Yinan Zhao, of Gwinnett County, who is helping her to donate masks, meals and countless dollars to people in the community, while continuing to manage their full-time jobs and families.
As of early June, the women coordinated the donation of 700 KN95 masks to Johns Creek City Hall with help from the Wu Family, Ding Family, Liu Family and Zhao Family.
They facilitated another 4,000 non-medical grade masks to the Gwinnett County government, as well as more than 20 donation events in the past two months.
“I just happen to know many people and am able to facilitate the processes,” Zhang said. “I think it’s the right thing to do. I know some organizations have the channel to get masks, but they do not have the channel to donate. We are kind of like a bridge.”
Zhang is a member of the Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee and is heavily involved with the Chinese community in the area although she is not associated with any one organization. Zhao, however, is one of the leaders of the Gwinnett County Chinese community.
“It’s just amazing how much the Chinese community has gotten involved,” Zhang said. “They knew about the impact of the pandemic way ahead because of course China experienced it first, so they started preparing.
“When all of this started, they donated every last pair they had in their house to whoever was in need to share their stock. Lots of people also ordered ahead of time just for donations when American masks were still not available.”
She said mask production in America is better now, but when they first started donating masks she and Zhao paid for them out of their own pockets and collected donations afterward.
“We knew that every second mattered,” Zhang said.
Their first donation was in March with about 200 masks to Emory Johns Creek Hospital a day before it was reported that a nurse and doctor had been infected with COVID-19.
“That was very worrying,” Zhang said. “It was really, really hard to get masks back then. After that, more and more organizations reached out to donate. It’s been like a snowball effect. In some cases, I never see the masks, because I just facilitate it.”
Zhang and Zhao split the work. Zhang manages donations of masks to local governments and hospitals, while Zhao manages donations to homeless shelters, as well as food donations through the Meals for Heroes program.
Zhang said managing the donations has become like a full-time job, which is why she is helping local students in the community get involved and volunteer. Their friend Mark Zhang, of Gwinnett County, also helps maintain an email account for requests for help.
“At the beginning, I didn’t expect it to be that much work, but the thing is that you cannot stop,” Zhang said. “That’s what pushes me to move forward. Nancy and I keep saying this is the last one. We’ve been saying that for the last 30 to 40 days. It’s always the last one, except it’s not.”
When Zhang is not working or facilitating donations, she is raising money for the Autrey Mill Nature Center for their animal care during this time.
Zhang and Zhao offer many ways for others to join their efforts. For help with donations, email GA4PPE2020@gmail.com{/a}. To donate to the Meals for Heroes program, visit {a id=”LPlnk114278” href=”http://gf.me/u/xvrrnu” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-auth=”NotApplicable”}gf.me/u/xvrrnu{/a}. Lastly, to donate to the Autrey Mill Nature Center, visit gf.me/u/xpun68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.