State Representative Angelika Kausche (D-Johns Creek) has introduced legislation that would call for a House Study Committee on Increasing Access to Pre-K and After-School Programs.
House Resolution 1249 calls for the House Study Committee on Increasing Access to Pre-K and After-School Programs to look into possible ways to incentivize and increase the number of high-quality and affordable Pre-K and after-school programs.
“This study committee would allow the House to explore potential legislative strategies that would boost participation in our vital Pre-K and after-school programs across the state,” Kausche, who currently serves on the state’s Higher Education, Natural Resources & Environment and Small Business Development committees, said in a statement. “Participating in Pre-K programs has been proven to increase school readiness, but only 60 percent of our four-year-olds currently participate in Georgia’s Pre-K Program. Furthermore, attendance in quality after-school programs contributes positively to overall student achievement in the classroom and at home.”
The committee would gauge tax benefits and other solutions to encourage public, private and nonprofit organizations to provide and expand opportunities for children to participate in such programs, according to a press release.
The committee would issue a report on its findings by Dec. 1, ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
Kausche has represented residents of District 50, which includes portions of Fulton County, specifically Johns Creek, since being elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.
