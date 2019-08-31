Residents recently qualified as candidates for the Johns Creek City Council Election set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. The election is for the council seats of Post 2, Post 4 and Post 6.
Brian Weaver, Dilip Tunki and Royce Reinecke, have qualified as candidates for Johns Creek City Council Post 2. There is no incumbent for this seat as current Post 2 Council Member Jay Lin is not seeking reelection.
Adam Thomas, Chris Coughlin (Incumbent), Kent Altom and Marybeth Cooper have qualified as candidates for Johns Creek City Council Post 4.
Erin Elwood, Issure C. Yang and Judy LeFave have qualified as candidates for Johns Creek City Council Post 6. There is no incumbent for this seat as current Post 6 Council Member Steve Broadbent is not seeking reelection.
The deadline for Johns Creek residents to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7. Early voting will be held Oct. 15 through Nov. 1 and early voting locations will be posted at www.fultoncountyga.gov/registration-elections-cd/7448-early-voting.
Absentee voters can view application information at www.fultoncountyga.gov/registration-elections-cd/7450-absentee-voting.
Voters can locate their polling place at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.