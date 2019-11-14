Johns Creek’s Recreation and Parks Division is hosting its annual “Breakfast with Santa” at Park Place in Newtown School at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.
The event, which requires participants to register beforehand at rec1.com/GA/johns-creek-rpd/catalog, costs $20 per resident child, with children who don’t live in Johns Creek being charged $30. Spots for each of the two seatings are expected to be filled quickly.
The breakfast will feature food, music, holiday crafts and of course, Santa Claus, who will spend plenty of time with those in attendance.
All children must be accompanied by adults, with two adults allowed to attend per child.
Park Place is located at 3125 Old Alabama Road.
Johns Creek’s ‘Honoring Our Veterans’ Ceremony to be rescheduled to March 28
The “Honoring Our Veterans Ceremony,” which was initially scheduled for this week, has been moved to March 28 at Newtown Park after programming and weather issues prevented the completion of the memorial’s first phase of construction, the city announced.
The ceremony will be held in conjunction with a celebration and grand opening of the “Wall That Heals Memorial,” since National Vietnam War Veterans Day is held annually on March 29 via the signing of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.
The Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disbanded and the last remaining U.S. troops were ordered to leave the southeast Asian country on March 29,1973.
The Johns Creek Veterans Association and the City of Johns Creek will use new date to feature local veterans, serve as a stage for guest speakers to tell their stories of service and to mark the official grand opening of the “Wall That Heals,” a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The memorial honors the more than three million Americans who served the U.S. military during the Vietnam War and will list the names of the more than 58,000 service members who died in combat.