Johns Creek residents know they have a great parks and recreation department. Now the rest of the state knows as well.
The Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division was recently honored with four awards by the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association, including being named State Agency of the Year.
The city's park and rec department was also recognized as the state's Agency of the Year, while Parks Recreation Manger Kirk Franz was named Administrator of the Year for District 7 and Dianna Aichele was named Volunteer of the Year.
The GRPA Agency of the Year Award recognizes excellence and leadership in providing quality recreation programs, parks and facilities that enhance the quality of life in communities.
“These esteemed industry recognitions further exemplify Johns Creek as a city with exceptional recreation and park management leaders, volunteers and programs,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “Our talented staff and dedicated volunteers have helped to create one of the most admired and recognized family of park facilities and community programming in the state and across the entire southeast.”
The District 7 Agency of the Year Award recognizes the top-notch service and quality of facilities within a city. Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division serves a population of 84,946. The Johns Creek team consists of five full-time employees, six permanent part-time employees and two part-time seasonal swim coaches for the JCAT Swim Team that competes in the GRPA State Swim Meet.
Franz was recognized for his dedication to ensuring the highest level of recreation programing to meet the needs of a diverse community. Kirk was the first recreation staff member after the city of Johns Creek was incorporated in December 2006.
City officials said that from the outset, Franz began the development and consistency for all programing including innovative events like the first City of Johns Creek 5K; theming this environmentally friendly 5K, “Go Green – Be Green!”
Aichele has been a volunteer with the City of Johns Creek and at Park Place Adult Activity Center for nine years, since the Park Place facility opened. City officials said she has proven herself "an indispensable participant who is always willing to help new Park Place members, programing, and many other projects pertaining to Park Place."
The city maintains over 400 acres of parkland, green space, and nature preserves. The city currently operates four primary parks: Newtown Park, Ocee Park, Shakerag Park and the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.
The city is in the process of design and master planning for five additional parks: Cauley Creek, Linear Park, Bell/Boles Roads, Morton Road and State Bridge Road. The current park system offers a variety of settings and venues for multiple recreation activities accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
The Georgia Recreation and Park Association was formed in 1945 as a private, non-profit institution to support and promote the recreation and park industries within the state of Georgia.
