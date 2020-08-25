The city of Johns Creek announced it has been awarded a $1 million Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) grant by the State Road and Tollway Authority.
The city said the funds will be used for phase one of the its McGinnis Ferry Road Widening Project. The initial phase of the project will widen McGinnis Ferry Road from two to four lanes from Seven Oaks Parkway to Sargent Road, city officials said. That will create additional travel lanes and dedicated left and right turn lanes, allowing turning vehicles to get out of the way of through traffic, according to the city.
The full project will widen McGinnis Ferry from Sargent Road, in Johns Creek, to Union Hill Road, in Alpharetta, connecting to Georgia Route 400.
“I am grateful to the GTIB and the State Road and Tollway Authority for making this funding available, as well as to our city staff who worked so hard on this grant application,” said Mayor Mike Bodker. “This project will aid in easing traffic congestion and create safer roadways for drivers getting to work or school or heading home. These improvements are an investment for our residents and in our city’s success for years to come.”
The McGinnis Ferry Road Widening Project is one of the Johns Creek's TSPLOST projects. The project is being completed in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Forsyth County, and the city of Alpharetta.
Construction on the city’s McGinnis Ferry Road Widening Project is anticipated to begin in early 2021, city officials said. On Nov. 8, 2016, voters in Fulton County considered a 5-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation Purposes (TSPLOST).
