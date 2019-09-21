Out of 100 cities named in Money magazine’s recently published list of the Best Places to Live in America, Johns Creek ranked high, coming in at 16th place in a study that examined safety, quality of life and exceptional schools in cities with populations of 50,000 or greater.
According to the company’s website, Money “eliminated any place that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85% of its state’s median household income or a lack of ethnic diversity.”
Mayor Mike Bodker was pleased with the news.
“This national recognition is a testament to our city’s overall safety, quality of life and exceptional schools. Being ranked in the top 20 further underscores Johns Creek as a great place to live and a wonderfully inclusive place to raise a family,” Bodker said.
Added Bodker: “We are pleased to be the highest ranked city in the state of Georgia and the only city within the metro Atlanta area to make the 2019 ranking.”
Money classified Johns Creek as a “safe and diverse suburb 40 minutes away from Atlanta … (with) one of the best public school systems in the country and no shortage of family-friendly activities, making it an ideal place to raise children.”
The report goes on to say that the “diversity within Johns Creek’s borders is impressive — a positive for many reasons — and the racial representation here is pretty evenly dispersed throughout the city … making it a true melting pot.”
The report states that in addition to the cultural exposure, Johns Creek residents enjoy its proximity to the city, access to major chains and restaurants and low violent crime rate, “but the real draw is the city’s well-respected education system.”
To view the report, visit http://money.com/money/collection/best-places-to-live-2019/5653414/johns-creek-georgia.