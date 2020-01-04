The Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation is selling commemorative stuffed toy dogs, with all proceeds of the limited edition canines going to fund the foundation’s initiatives.
The dogs – K-9 Dano and Hero – can be purchased for $15 apiece or $25 together online at http://jcpublicsafetyfoundation.org/purchase.html. The dogs can be picked up at the Johns Creek Police Department Records window, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive weekdays between 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. A Paypal receipt is required for pick up.
K-9 Dano memorializes one of the first Johns Creek Police Department (JCPD) Canine officers. He served from February 2009 to January 2017, and died on May 26, 2019.
The JCPD’s Canine Unit is presently made up of Patrolman Daniel Gavin and German Shepherd K-9 Anouk. The unit searches buildings, wooden areas and other areas in an attempt to find suspects and missing persons. The canines are also used to detect illegal drugs, assist with crowd control and find evidence.
Hero is symbol of the Johns Creek Fire Department to remember the heroic men and women who bravely sacrificed their lives to help those in need on Sept. 11, 2001.
Johns Creek Fire Department to offer free CPR training
The Johns Creek Fire Department (JCFD) is offering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) and opiate awareness training on Jan., 11 at 9 a.m. to city residents, who will receive a certificate of recognition from the department after completing the program.
The American Heart Association’s “Heart Ready” program will teach CPR, which is an emergency procedure in which the heart and lungs are made to work by manually compressing the chest overlying the heart and forcing air into the lungs. CPR spurs circulation when the heart stops pumping, most likely because of trauma, disease or narcotics.
Participants, who must be at least 12 years old, will learn how to use of an AED, a small, portable device that sends an electric shock to the heart and restores a patient’s heart rhythm to normal levels, greatly increases the chance of survival.
Registration is required for the 30-person class and can be completed at www.johnscreekga.gov/services-resources/forms/fire/cpr-certification. Classes are held at Johns Creek City Hall (11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097).
The American Heart Association (AHA) is the world’s foremost leader in first aid, CPR and AED training, as it courses educate more than 22 million people worldwide annually.
Being trained in CPR can be the difference in life and death. About 475,000 Americans suffer a fatal cardiac arrest annually, as it kills more people than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms, and house fires combined, according to the AHA.
The majority of cardiac arrests don’t happen inside a hospital, as 350,000 of them occur in public settings (18.8 percent), mostly homes/residences (69.5 percent) and nursing homes (11.7 percent).
However, if CPR is administered immediately, the survival rate can double or triple, which is significant since about 90 percent off people who have a cardiac arrest outside a hospital die, according to the AHA.