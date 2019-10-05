The city of Johns Creek has found a unique way to promote breast cancer awareness. On Tuesday, the city unveiled four Johns Creek police cars that include a pink ribbon and the words “police” and “Johns Creek” in pink.
According to a statement from the city, the idea is to “spread breast cancer awareness, inspire hope and promote early detection, education, and support services within the Johns Creek community.” October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, the city invited residents, businesses and community members to view the cars and also take pictures with them and the officers who will be driving them.
According to the city, Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski, and council members Jay Lin and John Bradberry attended the event, which allowed for city staff to sign their names or write messages on the decal on top of the vehicles’ hoods, commemorating their own or their loved ones’ journeys with breast cancer.