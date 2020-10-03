The Johns Creek Police Department will again participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back Day event.
The Johns Creek event will be held Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Kroger, which is located at 10945 State Bridge Rd. near the intersection of State Bridge and Jones Bridge roads.
The Drug Take-Back Day event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Organizers ask that no needles or liquids or brought to the event. For more information, call the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-474-1607.
