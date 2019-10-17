Looking for a safe and fun way to get a jump on Halloween? The Johns Creek Police Department's annual is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
“It’s so much fun for us,” Johns Creek Police Department Sgt. Debra Kalish said. “Our jobs can be rewarding at times, but this event is crazy fun. Seeing the kids dressed up and smiling is amazing. To me, personally, also seeing the officers and staff smiling and having fun is pretty cool too.”
Kalish said many area businesses, as well as sponsors World Financial Group and Emory Johns Creek Hospital, help make this year’s event possible, providing transportation, candy, treats and more.
The event is held at the Johns Creek City Hall and the Johns Creek Police Department, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Technology Park.
There will be candy, treats and other refreshments as well as activities for children.
The StarBQ House food truck will be on site from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to provide a dinner option.
There will be no parking at the police department, but there will be a shuttle running from the State Farm South Lot, located at 11350 Johns Creek Pkwy (Entrance off Lakefield Dr.) and from the World Financial Group, which is located at 11315 Johns Creek Pkwy.