The Johns Creek Police Department has created two new phone lines intended for homeowners when they are out of town, see something suspicious or have been alerted that their security system an intruder has been detected.
In case of emergency, the city is asking residents to call the “D.I.Y. Alarm Line” at 404-843-6680. It’s a direct line to a Johns Creek police dispatcher. For non-emergencies, residents should dial 404-843-6670, as those calls will also be handled by different police dispatchers.
(tncms-asset)a0593e10-3e0b-11ea-bbc6-0fed05199165(0)(/tncms-asset)
“In the past, if you observed something suspicious on your camera, you would have to call 911 and ask whichever jurisdiction you were in to transfer you to Johns Creek – losing valuable time,” the city said in a statement. “You can now call and immediately tell the Johns Creek dispatcher what is happening.”
(tncms-asset)abc9f668-3e0b-11ea-a84f-b7cc77ad9882(1)(/tncms-asset)
However, residents are still urged to dial 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency and the city is continuing to offer Vacation Watch, in which an officer patrols your home each day that you are away. For more information, please visit p2c.johnscreekga.gov.
Local businesses must renew licenses by March 31
Johns Creek businesses must renew their business licenses by March 31 by submitting a business tax return with full payment of all fees and taxes.
The licenses – also called tax certificates — can be obtained at City Hall, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., or by completing the forms online via johnscreekga.gov. Instructions for filling out the online forms can be found at johnscreekga.gov/JCGA/Media/Site/Business/License-Renewal.pdf.
Johns Creek officials mailed renewal applications at the end of last month and businesses claiming they didn’t receive one still must complete the renewal application or have it postmarked by March 31. Businesses who file late payments are subject to a 10 percent penalty with 1.5 percent monthly interest.
When businesses file applications for their licenses, which are valid from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020, they must include their company’s website. The website’s address will be included in Johns Creek’s business directory, which helps residents learn more about businesses in their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.