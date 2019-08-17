The idea of an active shooter in one’s community isn’t something many would likely want to ponder, but Sgt. Debbie Kalish of Johns Creek Police said it’s important to be “empowered with knowledge and to increase your chances of survival” should something like it ever happen.
That’s why the Johns Creek Police Department is holding a free Civilian Response to Active Shooter training event at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at police headquarters.
Kalish said in the training session, residents can learn some of the most important survival factors, including the main guidelines: avoid, deny and defend.
“If you can get out of the area, then go,” Kalish said. “Hiding is not an option … deny access to the room, either by barricading, locking or whatever you have to do. And, defend — if you cannot get out or deny access, you have to fight. You have to get control of the weapon or person.”
She added that the training session also teaches “about how your body reacts under stress and how to try to combat it and be able to think and respond appropriately.”
Kalish said Johns Creek police decided to offer the training session because “we want our citizens to know what to do if they are ever in an active shooter event. Everyone needs this training. What you do matters. What you do can save lives.”
There are 140 seats available at the event and all are welcome to attend. However, due to the graphic content of this specific event, children under 12 should not attend.
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civilian-response-to-active-shooter-crase-tickets-68824551085?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3cMBY1CsYszP3i_HCDg0BmbWGUScFIdJfOqo0pyqlf0T7VqwL5ynNAGrY
Johns Creek Police have been holding Civilian Response to Active Shooter training classes since 2016. Last year, the police department trained nearly 1,000 local residents.
Johns Creek Police Department is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek.