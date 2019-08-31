As described recently on the Johns Creek Police Department Facebook page, deputies responded to “not the usual found puppy” call around noon Aug. 21 in the Wellington subdivision.
After arriving at the scene, officers helped corral two horses wandering the subdivision’s streets – a neighborhood which backs up to Reynold’s Farm, where the horses escaped.
Sgt. Tyler Seymour with the Johns Creek Police Department said that upon arriving at the scene, it took about 38 minutes to get the animals off the streets and eventually back to their owners.
“Officers made contact quickly with the workers at the farm and they were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the horses,” Seymour said. “We simply helped corral the horses until the workers could arrive … and escort the horses back to the farm.”
Seymour said it’s not at all uncommon for Johns Creek police to get calls about animals, “but rarely (does it) involve horses on the loose.”
He said the most recent unusual animal situation involved multiple calls “and public excitement” in June regarding a bear and cub sighted near Bobby Jones Drive.