The Johns Creek Police Department is a longtime supporter of Special Olympics. On June 4, the department will celebrate National Donut Day by raising funds for Special Olympics at the two local Dunkin stores.
From 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., officers will be on hand at the stores — located at 11250 Medlock Bridge Rd. and 7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd. — to take part in the Cops On Donut Shops event.
If you can’t make it on June 4 and want to donate to Special Olympics, you can do so by clicking HERE.
