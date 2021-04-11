The Johns Creek Police Department will again participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back event.
This year’s event is scheduled for April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot — near the intersection of State Bridge and Jones Bridge roads — located at 10945 State Bridge Road.
The Drug Take-Back Day event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The police department asks that participants do not bring needles or liquids.
At the police department’s most recent Drug Take-back Day event in October, more than 331 pounds of prescription drugs were turned in.
For more information, call the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-474-1607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.