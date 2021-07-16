Johns Creek residents will have a couple of chances to meet the city's new police chief next week.
The Johns Creek Police Department is hosting a pair of Coffee with a Cop events — offering a chance for locals to have a cup a coffee and conversation with local officers and command staff from the city's police department.
It's also an opportunity to meet new Chief of Police Mark J. Mitchell. Mitchell was sworn in on June 21, becoming the city's third police chief.
Mitchell received a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University and is a graduate of the 207th Session of the FBI National Academy. He has more than 14 years of command level experience in police administration, criminal investigations, special operations, juvenile justice, and behavioral issues including mental illness or crisis intervention.
“I am honored to be appointed as the next Chief of Police for Johns Creek and I am eager to share my vision for establishing a winning culture of trust, respect, inclusion, and professional development within the department,” Mitchell said after he was named to his new position. “I am confident my experience and my approach to 21st Century Policing will have a positive impact within the community.”
Johns Creek residents will get a chance to see that approach in person on Tuesday at Park Place in Newtown Park and on Thursdfay at Divine Coffee, which is located at 7725 McGinnis Ferry Rd. Both events will take place from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.
“Our goal is for our Coffee with a Cop program and other community engagement initiatives to break down barriers, build trust, and lasting relationships with our citizens we serve," Mitchell said. "This event is outside the typical police – citizen contact involving an emergency situation and will give an opportunity for true and genuine interaction which will enhance our partnerships, and bring resolutions to issues that we and our citizens face together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.