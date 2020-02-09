The Johns Creek Police Department (JCPD) is seeking re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), which serves as the highest level of law enforcement professionalism.
The comprehensive process includes a public information session, which is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Johns Creek City Hall’s City Council Chambers, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive.
The JCPD has been accredited by CALEA since 2010, two years after the department was formed.
CALEA’s accessors — Chief Mark Palmer of the Coventry Police Department (CT), and Chief Michael Crowell of the Manlius Police Department (NY) – will help determine if the JCPD is compliant with CALEA’s more than 460 standards in policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
Those attending the public information session each have 10 minutes to pose questions regarding the JCPD’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. For those who can’t attend the meeting, they also have 10 minutes to ask questions over the phone by calling 678-474-1584 on Feb. 18 between 2 to 4 p.m.
CALEA, which is recognized internationally as the key credentialing authority for law enforcement agencies, was created in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.
“Accreditation by CALEA is verification for the public that we are meeting the high expectations and professionalism required of the law enforcement profession,” JCPD Chief Ed Densmore said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing comments from the public as we go through the process – I am sure the team’s findings will emulate how very proud I am of our department and all our accomplishments, but most importantly our service to this great community.”
Valerie Johnson, the JCPD’s accreditation manager, recently discussed the importance of the JCPD maintaining its CALEA accreditation.
Johns Creek Sunday Post: To the resident who doesn’t have extensive knowledge about law enforcement, how important is it to be accredited by CALEA?
Valerie Johnson: CALEA standards address four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services. When I was a Field Training Officer, I explained accreditation to new officers like this: The Commission (CALEA) provides a set of standards, based on nationally recognized best practices for law enforcement. The standards require policies and practices to be put in place by the agencies.
If the agency maintains policies and practices that are compliant with the CALEA standards, and our officers operate according to our policies, then they are operating in compliance with national recognized best practices. This is significant, because CALEA requires standardized ways of operating, documenting activities, reviewing, and analyzing our functions. At the Johns Creek Police Department, we take pride in our status as a CALEA Accredited Law Enforcement Agency. From the agency perspective, we value the way the standards provide guidelines for the way we operate.
Having review processes in place, standardized ways of documenting our work, and the ability to continuously evaluate our practices, helps us to provide the best possible service to the community we serve. The community benefits greatly from the consistency that comes from an accredited law enforcement agency.
It’s important to know what to expect, when you need help. It is also important to know these standardized ways of operating help prevent liability. Many agencies, including our JCPD, have seen the benefits of having standard documentation and review procedures, when the time comes to present cases or situations in a legal setting.
JCSP: What role does the public play in the reaccreditation process? Also, how important is it that the public understands its role?
VJ: During the on-site assessment process, the public will have opportunities to comment on their satisfaction with the Johns Creek Police Department, as well as opinions on our ability to comply with CALEA standards of practice. Those who wish to provide comments may do so in writing, during the call-in session, or during the public hearing. All public input will be documented in the assessment report prepared by the Assessment Team.
JCSP: What are the biggest hurdles in getting reaccredited?
VJ: CALEA recently moved into a four year assessment cycle. In the past, agencies provided an annual compliance report to the commission, and an on-site assessment was conducted every three years. Under the new process, on-site assessments occur every four years, and web-based remote assessments are conducted on an annual basis.
The agency’s accreditation manager maintains files for each applicable standard, which document our compliance, through examples of agency documentation. All JCPD personnel contribute to ensure our day-to-say operations are well documented and compliant with CALEA requirements.
We are proud to share that all four web-based remote assessments revealed 100% compliance. The next step for this accreditation cycle, is the on-site assessment. An assessment team will visit the Johns Creek Police Department, in order to observe our agency’s compliance through facility inspections and interactions with our personnel and the community.
JCSP: How do you overcome the hurdles?
VJ: While CALEA has increased number of assessment activities, through the new four year process, the Johns Creek Police Department has risen to the challenge successfully, because we make it a point to have these standardized processes ingrained in our everyday operations.
We continuously use the review and analysis processes required by CALEA to internally evaluate our practices. We have administrative reporting practices in place to ensure time-sensitive requirements are met. We encourage citizen input and take time to interact and plug in to our community, so we may better serve.
I personally served as a law enforcement officer for 10 years, in another jurisdiction, prior to coming to the Johns Creek Police Department, where I have served in a civilian capacity as the accreditation manager since 2016.
My son, now 6 years old, asked me, “Mommy, what do you do now that you aren’t a police officer anymore?” My answer to him was this, “I study the police department’s work, to help make sure we are doing the best we can for the people our officers serve.”
JCSP: What does CALEA Accreditation mean to the JCPD?
VJ: It means we choose to hold ourselves to a higher standard, so we may serve our community in the best way possible.
