Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here again, and so are the pink decals on four Johns Creek Police Department vehicles bringing attention to the month and honoring those who have been affected by breast cancer.
The four SUVs marked with pink Breast Cancer Awareness decals will be patrolling the streets throughout the month of October, city officials said.
City officials said the idea of the pink decals is to “spread breast cancer awareness, inspire hope and promote early detection, education, and support services within the Johns Creek community.”
"If you see any one of the four pink Breast Cancer Awareness police vehicles parked at a location in the city this month, take a moment to say hello to the officer commanding the vehicle and ask about writing a name or special message on the decal on top of the vehicle hoods, to commemorate you or a loved ones’ personal journey with breast cancer," the city said in a press release.
