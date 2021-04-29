The Johns Creek Police Department said 593 pounds of prescription medication were collected April 24 at the department's Drug Take-Back event.
The event was part the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back program.
The Drug Take-Back Day event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Johns Creek police said the next take-back event will be held in the fall.
