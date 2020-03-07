Johns Creek Police Chief and Acting City Manager Ed Densmore visited with second grade students at Holy Redeemer Catholic School on Wednesday. Densmore spoke to the children about his job as police chief, explained various police equipment, answered questions and ate lunch with students in the cafeteria.

