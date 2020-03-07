Johns Creek Police Chief and Acting City Manager Ed Densmore visited with second grade students at Holy Redeemer Catholic School on Wednesday. Densmore spoke to the children about his job as police chief, explained various police equipment, answered questions and ate lunch with students in the cafeteria.
Johns Creek Police Chief/Acting City Manager visits local school
- From Staff Reports
-
-
- 0
- Community Garden plots available at Johns Creek's Newtown Park
- Johns Creek Police Chief/Acting City Manager visits local school
- Johns Creek Rep. Angelika Kausche introduces legislation to study increasing access to Pre-K, After-School Programs
- JENKINS: Socialism and the juvenilization of culture
- Georgia health department waiting to confirm 'presumed positive' case of coronavirus in Gwinnett
Articles
- State: About 1,262 Gwinnett residents must get new drivers licenses or ID cards to board flights
- $1 million Georgia Lottery ticket sold at Duluth gas station claimed
- Gwinnett schools asking students, staff who have recently visited countries experiencing widespread COVID-19 cases to stay home
- Gwinnett County police still looking for missing Duluth teen after month-long search
- Continued rain, flooding leads Gov. Brian Kemp to declare State of Emergency for all counties south of I-20
- Paran Homes unveils new 55+ townhome community in Snellville
- Police charge suspect in murder of 36-year-old Lawrenceville woman
- Gwinnett police close to identifying suspect believed to have forged more than $3,000 in stolen checks
- Suspect in eight rapes over last 20 years caught near his home in Conyers
- Cruise ship being held off at sea so authorities can test for coronavirus
Images
Videos
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
Online Poll
Poll: What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavor?
Justin Timberlake started a fierce debate on social media when he declared Samoas to be his favorite Girl Scout cookies over Thin Mints. Tell us your choice. Read more here.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.