A resident with a magic marker and construction paper apparently took it upon his or herself recently to alter a speed limit sign on Niblick Drive, off Barnwell Road – changing the speed from 25 to 15 miles per hour. Johns Creek Police say it’s against the law and dangerous too.
A facebook post from Johns Creek Police earlier this month included a photo of the altered road sign, commenting that “I never thought I would have to post this, but here it goes … Folks, it is illegal to change speed limit signs…”
In addition to being illegal, it’s also dangerous, according to Johns Creek Police Lt. Todd Hood.
“Logically, you could look at this and say, ‘if you lower the speed you’re making it safer,’ but that’s not necessarily true, because someone who may normally travel 25 miles per hour through there … all of a sudden, they look up and see the sign’s changed and they slam on their brakes,” Hood said. “Anytime you change any traffic signal … you change the way traffic flows in that area.”
He said the evaluation and determination of what speeds are appropriate should be left to the people whose job it is to do so: public works and traffic engineering.
“(These departments) have a lot of information to help them determine what the speeds are, what the lanes look like and what the flow of traffic is, so it’s dangerous, because, one, you don’t have that data, and two, you’re surprising people with no notice. They may see (the alteration) and all of a sudden change what they’re doing, which can cause some problems.”
He said altering signs like this is illegal. “Very minimally, the least you could be charged with would be criminal trespass,” Hood said. “Most likely, what you’d be charged with if we felt it warranted it (is) interference with government property … it’s a serious offense in Georgia.”
Added Hood: “But we don’t want (a situation) to come to that.”