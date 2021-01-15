The City of Johns Creek and St. Vincent de Paul Georgia have partnered for the JC CARES Vulnerable Populations Grant Program to help Johns Creek residents with overdue rent and mortgage payments, utility assistance, food assistance, or other unforeseen financial/ emergency needs directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced this week.
Individuals living within the boundaries of Johns Creek can apply directly through St. Vincent de Paul with a maximum individual award of up to $3,000. The application can be found at www.svdpgeorgia.org/johns-creek-help. Saint Vincent de Paul will also take assistance requests through the Society’s assistance line (678) 892-6163.
According to city officials, grants will be awarded until the CARES Act funds are depleted. Residents should confirm they live within the eligible Johns Creek city limits by visiting www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/maps/confirm-address.
As part of its commitment to support those vulnerable populations of Johns Creek impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council earmarked $300,000 for established not-for-profit organizations that serve Johns Creek residents.
