The city of Johns Creek has announced that the city and North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) have partnered for the JC CARES Vulnerable Populations Grant Program to help Johns Creek residents with overdue rent, mortgage payments, utility assistance, food and clothing assistance directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johns Creek residents can apply directly through North Fulton Community Charities. The application for financial assistance can be found at https://nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/apply-for-help/. An application is required for financial assistance, but any resident in need can visit the NFCC Food Pantry without an appointment six days a week.
As part of its commitment to support those vulnerable populations of Johns Creek impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council earmarked $300,000 for established not-for-profit organizations that serve Johns Creek residents.
