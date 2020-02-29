Johns Creek’s plan to develop the 200-acre Cauley Creek Park is on the verge of receiving a $3 million grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, as it is among more than a dozen statewide projects that would receive funding under the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP).
Under the “Conserve Georgia” program, 14 projects have advanced to the second – and final – stage of the application process of the program, which has $19.86 million to benefit local parks and trails systems and state-owned lands.
“This program is a dynamic and lasting initiative for the future of conservation in Georgia. We look forward to working with state and local partners to increase recreational access and protect critical conservation areas,” Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resource Mark Williams said in a statement. “We are excited about these projects and the potential impact on the communities across Georgia.”
For Johns Creek, the funds will be used to “develop the park into a community destination that both serves the local population and encourages visitation by providing nature-based recreational opportunities such as hiking, biking, fishing and wildlife viewing that are not presently available in the area,” according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Grantees will join with private, public, and non-profit partners to help provide the support to leverage the state outdoor stewardship dollars with an estimated $77 million in additional match funds, according to the department.
Conserve Georgia grants are awarded through the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP).
In November 2018, Georgia voters passed Amendment 1 to authorize the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act with an astounding 83% support. GOSP is Georgia’s first source of dedicated funding for the conservation of priority lands, the stewardship of state parks and wildlife management areas, and the support of local parks and trails.
For the inaugural 2019-20 grant cycle, eligible applicants, which include local governments, recreation authorities, state agencies, and certain non-profit organizations, cumulatively submitted 58 applications requesting a total of $78 million dollars in grant funding. The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees reviewed all projects and selected a slate of proposals, which was subsequently approved by the Board of Natural Resources and the Appropriations Subcommittees of the State House of Representatives and State Senate over DNR.
The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $492,000 contract to an engineering firm to carry out the first stage of planning that could ultimately lead to a full trail at Cauley Creek Park.
The funding, which comes out of the city’s $40 million parks bond, will go to Barge Design Solutions to create most of the construction and environmental permitting documents for the 2,5000 foot-long trail that would connect the existing Rogers Bridge Trail with Cauley Creek Park.
“This would be a way to bring people from all of the neighborhoods that surround the park together to enjoy the park along with other residents,” said Kimberly Greer, the city’s assistant manager. “It will add value to the community in both the long term and short term.”
While preliminary plans call for the trail to be wide enough to accommodate walkers, joggers and runners, it is unclear if they will be able to handle cyclists, which is something “city officials will look at in the future,” Greer said.
No firm timetable has been placed on the completion of the trail at Cauley Park. The city’s largest park will encompass about 200 acres, stretching from Bell Road near the river to the Abbotts Bridge Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
