The city of Johns Creek is offering a different take on the traditional Easter Egg hunt this year.
On March 20 and 27, eggs will be hidden in local parks for children to find using clues the city will post via social media. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.
“The Easter Bunny and his secret stash of eggs are headed to Johns Creek Parks on Saturday, March 20 and Saturday, March 27! Will you be able to find him? Collect all the clues and find out!” a statement from the city said.
City officials said clues will start being released the Wednesday before the Easter Bunny’s appearance “to help our junior sleuths discover his location.” One to two clues will be released each day on the city’s social media accounts and on the city website, revealing fun hints about the secret locations.
Families and children who find the Easter Bunny will receive a prize bag of eggs and candy to take home, the city said. The Easter Bunny will be at the secret location from 9 a.m. to noon. Prize bags will be distributed on a first come, first served basis — while supplies last.
A statement from the city said social distancing and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
