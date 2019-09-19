During a Sept. 9 meeting, the Johns Creek City Council approved $340,000 for engineering consultants to finish plans to widen Haynes Bridge Road from a two- to a four-lane road.
The money, awarded to Lowe Engineers, comes from Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds, and the vote also included $60,000 earmarked for specialty engineering studies for the project.
In addition, the council also voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Alpharetta to reimburse the city of Johns Creek for half the cost, as well as agreeing that Johns Creek would manage all design and right-of-way aspects of the project.
According to a staff report presented at the council meeting, the original T-SPLOST estimate for the project was $10 million, with $5 million from Johns Creek and the same from Alpharetta. The report stated that an updated more accurate cost estimate would be determined during the development of engineering plans.
The Haynes Bridge Road project — from Old Alabama Road to Mansell Road — was originally identified as a Tier 1 T-SPLOST project for both the cities of Johns Creek and Alpharetta, with the project aiming “to reduce congestion in both cities,” the report stated.