Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker recently shared a proposed a $65.5 million budget, highlighting priorities that center around public safety, preserving city assets, improving mobility and connectivity as well as sustaining stormwater infrastructure.
“The proposed FY2020 Budget balances our ongoing commitment to completing necessary infrastructure maintenance and new capital investments benefitting our community long into the future,” Bodker said. “This budget forwards the city’s conservative fiscal policies which meet the needs of the community today while assuring future generations the same access to resources and quality of life currently enjoyed by all.”
He said the aforementioned priorities can be seen in both the recurring programs and services funded in the planned budget, the proposed FY2020 capital projects, maintenance projects and added positions.
Bodker said within the proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget, personnel outlays remain the largest expenditure at 42 percent out of the general fund, followed by operational expenditures at 27 percent.
The largest revenue streams remain the local option sales tax – at 38 percent of budgeted revenues – and property taxes, or 30 percent.
Johns Creek City Council could take final action on the proposed 2020 budget during scheduled work sessions Sept. 9 and 23 at city hall as well as during public hearings at council meeting scheduled for the same days.