Johns Creek will implement four Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) projects this year, Mayor Mike Bodker recently said in a letter published on the city’s website.
“We are poised for action beginning with traffic congestion relief projects funded through T-SPLOST,” he said. “As traffic is the most common resident concern in Johns Creek (2019 Community Survey), the city has aligned four significant T-SPLOST projects.”
The citywide projects, which are aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, should begin the construction phase in the coming months.
Bodker also said that construction will begin “on one major multi-modal, connectivity project funded through the Parks Bond: the replacement of Rogers Bridge over the Chattahoochee. We are confident these improvements and investments will have a meaningful impact for those residents traveling in and through the city.”
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has approved an agreement between Fulton County and the cities of Duluth and Johns Creek to fund the restoration of the old Rogers Bridge that crosses the Chattahoochee River.
Each partner will pay about $350,000 to fund the project, which is being managed by Duluth. The funds will meet the matching requirements from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County’s portion of the funding comes from a special local option sales tax. The SPLOST is an optional one percent county sales tax used to fund capital outlay projects proposed by the county government and participating qualified municipal governments.
The city will also continue its neighborhood paving and intersection improvement initiatives.
Last year, nearly nine miles of streets in 16 subdivisions and 3.15 miles of nine main roads were repaved by the Johns Creek Public Works Department during the first found of its four-year plan to improve road conditions.
The 16 subdivisions were The Vicarage, Kensington Oaks, Stevens Creek, The Regency at Wellington, The Enclave at Wellington, Windermere Park, Oakmont, Glenside, Morton Reserve, Jones Estates, Jones Bridge Landing, Haydens Walk, Edgewater Estates, Parkside, Ballacree and Belcrest. The nine main roads were Autry Mill Road, Byers Road, East Johns Crossing, Medlock Crossing Parkway, Old Crossing Way, Old Medlock Bridge Road, Rogers Bridge Road, Valais Court, and West Morton Road.
“Our Public Works Department has done an exceptional job continuing this program so more neighborhoods are enjoying smooth streets and enhanced curb appeal,” Bodker said. “We are excited to have completed another year of the repaving initiative.”
Bodker also reiterated his commitment to building a new fire station. Station No. 64 will be located on Kimball Bridge Road just west of Jones Bridge Road. It will expedite response times in the city’s central and northern areas.
“Emergency Medical Services and fire response times in the Sargent Road area will improve dramatically as will response times across the city since the three existing fire stations will have smaller response zones,” Bodker said, adding he expects the station to be completed by year’s end.
The fire station will ultimately be manned by full-time firefighters, chiefs and officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week – just like the city’s other fire stations.
“The whole push behind building a fourth fire station is to address an area of concern for our city and to provide the best coverage we can for our entire city,” Chad McGiboney, the deputy chief for the Johns Creek Fire Department, said. “This is something we needed to get done.”
Bodker gave his vote of confidence in the City Council, which welcomes two new members this year. Erin Elwood and Brian Weaver each emerged victorious in run-off elections, as did incumbent Chris Coughlin, who defeated Marybeth Cooper. They will join council members John Bradberry, Stephanie Endres and Lenny Zaprowski, who have two years left on their terms.
Bodker said the City Council will continue to play a vital role in the city’s “10-year Comprehensive Plan,” which includes redeveloping Tech Park into a live-work-play destination and “Town Center” area.
“As we move this concept closer to reality, we are eager to begin planning for a future linear park adjacent to the new City Hall and acquainting residents and visitors with the new Town Center area as a future community gem,” Bodker said. “We have a number of important projects, milestones, and goals ahead of us. But I firmly believe we are on the brink of what is sure to be an exceptional, new decade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.