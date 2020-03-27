This week Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker released the following statement on behalf of the Johns Creek City Council, addressing how the city is responding to the coronavirus pandemic:
As the coronavirus “COVID-19” continues to evolve, the City of Johns Creek continues to monitor the situation to assess providing services and operations around our community. The city is in daily contact with local and state agencies, as well as community partners, hospitals, schools, and neighboring public safety agencies to ensure we have the most updated information pertaining to the coronavirus.
Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order on March 23, 2020 as follows:
• Closed statewide all bars and nightclubs.
• Required all statewide gatherings to be less than 10 people or if gatherings are 10 or larger, all participants must maintain at least six feet between each participant.
• Ordered statewide that all medically fragile people are to shelter in place.
This executive order went into effect March 24, 2020 at noon and will expire April 6, 2020.
The City of Johns Creek and our City Council are dedicated to the health, safety, and well-being of our residents and we have collectively taken steps to reduce the chance for the disease to spread in our community. We’ve adopted an emergency ordinance declaring a public health State of Emergency to address COVID-19, closed City Hall, cancelled sports programs and city events through May 10, and closed athletic fields and facilities at all city parks.
As part of the emergency ordinance, the City Council also suspended on-premise dining at local Johns Creek restaurants. Next to our schools, restaurants pose the next highest location threat for person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19.) As part of the emergency ordinance, we extended the occupational business tax renewal deadline to May 31, 2020 which will delay payment of taxes and assist businesses with cashflow. As a community, we encourage residents to support our local businesses where possible and “Keep it in the Creek”.
It is critical we all follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines and recommendations to stay home thereby limiting contact with other people outside of your immediate household. Also, when in public we must practice social distancing; social distancing means to maintain six-feet of distance between you and other people in public as well as limiting any gatherings to under 10 people.
While there is a lot of uncertainty right now, our police and fire department members, along with our healthcare community at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, are at the ready. We are extremely proud of the work they are doing to keep us safe. At the same time, we are seeking the assistance of our community members to take the important steps of being safe and refraining from non-essential gatherings outside your households.
As a community, here are things we can all do:
Stay home. Enjoy your family, go for walks in the neighborhood, read books, tackle those home improvement projects. In the Johns Creek area, staying at home and/or practicing social distancing has shown to elicit positive results in combatting the growth rate of the virus.
Parents, please help drive home this message to your children. We know they are probably impatient and want to get out, but we need you to keep them in and limit their contact with others as much as possible.
If you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider first before heading to the doctor’s office or hospital.
Support local businesses. Order takeout or shop online from a Johns Creek restaurant or business.
Your health, well-being, and safety are our top priorities. We are continuing to make progress but we all need to continue what we are doing in terms of staying home and practicing social distancing and safety. We know many residents have needs but we ask that you please try to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary.
We will continue to communicate updates and we ask that you stay connected with us:
• Visit the city website
• Subscribe to our city newsletters
• Follow us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube)
• Download the city’s smartphone app, JC Now
I want to assure you that we are all in this together and we will come out of these challenging times stronger as individuals and as a community. Thank you for your support as we work together to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
