The city of Johns Creek celebrated the completion of the Barnwell-Jones Bridge roads improvement project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 8.
The project included the addition of a left turn lane at Barnwell Elementary School, a right turn lane on the school’s driveway, the flattening of the Jones Bridge Curve, and the addition of a trail from the school to Redcoat Way.
Johns Creek City Council member Erin Elwood was on hand to mark the occasion along with city staff members.
