Responding officers weren’t sure what to expect responding recently to a “suspicious activity” call about a makeshift ladder sticking out of a neighborhood sewer drain in Johns Creek.
According to Sgt. Tyler Seymour, the call came in about 9:40 a.m. Sunday regarding the ladder as well as bowls and other items outside and around a manhole cover.
Once officers arrived, a resident of the neighborhood came out to greet them. He told them all about the ladder and why he’d built it, alleviating concerns about the incident being of a suspicious nature – the motives had instead been of charity for a kitten stuck in the storm drain.
The resident, Robert Chong, had for weeks been watching a stray cat roam his neighborhood with a litter of kittens. He noticed one day he didn’t see them anymore and assumed they’d moved on elsewhere, until he noticed a neighbor looking down into the sewer.
“I looked down too and saw there was a kitten down there,” Chong said. “So, we built a makeshift ladder. The next day, I saw a little kitten come out and sit all by herself with no mother or other kittens. I said, ‘Poor thing.’ I figured it had been left behind by the mother and other kittens. So, I started feeding him — or her — and a couple days later I noticed it was gone again.”
Later in the week, the evening before a thunderstorm, Chong heard meowing coming from the storm drain. Again, he placed the ladder in the manhole, this time leaving it there in case the kitten kept falling in.
One of his neighbors noticed the ladder on Sunday and called 911.
Seymour said Chong explained the whole situation to responding officers, who seemed pleased enough with the man’s attempts to save the cat that they posted a photo of Chong and officer Ivan Machiz holding the ladder on Facebook.
Chong aptly named the kitten “Lucky.” A friend of one of the neighbors has since adopted the kitten.
Seymour said the police department is “always glad to hear success stories such as this one. The fact that the kitten is safe and in a loving home is great to hear.”
He did caution the public however to “keep in mind the safety aspect in situations like this one. We ask that if our citizens need assistance from us in situations like this to please contact us. We occasionally have resources available to assist…”
Added Seymour: “This is definitely a great outcome to a situation that could have easily ended badly.”
Chong too was pleased with the outcome. In the comments section of the facebook posted by Johns Creek Police, Chong said he’d been struggling personally and emotionally after suffering a stroke three months earlier.
“This little kitten showed me what ‘survivor’ means,” Chong wrote. “I’m not sure if I saved her … or she saved me.”
To view Chong’s YouTube video chronicling the incident, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=qly4iyZmKNU&feature=youtu.be.