The city will showcase its rich diversity on April 25, when the Johns Creek International Festival brings an array of food, beverages and cultural activities for a second straight year.
Admission is free to the event, which will be held at Heisman Field, located across from the Atlanta Athletic Club on 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The festival, which is being thrown by the City of Johns Creek, the Johns Creek Arts Center and the Johns Creek Visitors Bureau, welcomed a crowd of more than 19,000 last year.
The Johns Creek International Festival will feature restaurants and food trucks, vendors, an international beer and wine garden, live music and dance performances, in addition to kids’ activities to celebrate the more than 82,000 residents residing in one of the region’s most diverse cities.
Attendees will be able to eat their way through the world, as they will be able to choose from Asian, Indian, Mediterranean, European and Latin American cuisine. The festival will also offer a global beer and wine garden that will feature beverages from across the globe.
But what’s food without music? They’ll be live salsa music as well as plenty of rock ’n’ roll bands scheduled to perform. There will also be dance and martial arts performances, soloists and instrumentalists. The complete list in the process of being finalized.
The festival also will offer a marketplace, where cultural artisans will see their products. Meantime, children can take advantage of the Johns Creek Arts Center’s Kid’s Corner, which will have face painting, cultural story telling aimed at teaching kids customs from countries throughout the world.
The festival, however, is in need of volunteers, with those interested asked to contact Tanya Walsh, who works in the Office of the Mayor and City Manager, at tanya.walsh@johnscreekga.gov. Additional sponsors are also needed for the event, which is attended by state, local and community leaders. Companies or individuals can access the sponsorship form via johnscreekga.gov/recreationandparks/special-events/international-festival/sponsorships.
The festival has plenty of parking, which is accessed off the traffic light/intersection of Medlock Bridge Road and the Atlanta Athletic Club.