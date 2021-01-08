The city of Johns Creek is looking for residents who are interested in serving on city boards, committees and commission, and local officials said residents can nominate themselves for those positions.
The city is currently accepting nominations for the following boards, committee, and commission:
• Arts and Culture Board
• Board of Zoning Appeals
• Construction Board of Appeals
• Planning Commission
• Public Art Board
• Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee
"Residents with the time, ability and desire to actively participate on this board are asked to please apply online," a statement from the city says. "More information about each board, committee, and commission is available on the city website."
The city opens the self-nomination process for 30 days. Once closed, all applications are then forwarded to the City Council for their review. Afterward, the council provides their recommendations to the mayor.
Each recommended applicant is contacted by the city to determine if they are still interested in serving. The mayor then nominates board appointees and the City Council ratifies the appointments. In total, it is a 60- to 90-day process.
You can view the board applications HERE.
