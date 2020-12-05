Enjoy the outdoors? The city of Johns Creek is asking for your help.
The city is working to create an inventory of the species of trees in the local parks, and Johns Creek residents can help. The city’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) has launched a “Map Our Trees” initiative as it works to categorize the trees in local parks.
Though the local parks contain thousands of trees, the city does not have a current inventory of tree types and locations, officials said. “A tree inventory with this information can help the city maintain trees and plant more in the future,” city officials said.
Thanks to a GIS-created smartphone app, “Map Our Trees,” residents can go to any of Johns Creek’s parks — which include Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, Newtown, Ocee, and Shakerag — with a smartphone and help contribute to the tree inventory.
Here’s how you can participate:
1. Download the City of Johns Creek’s “Map Our Trees” app from the App Store.
2. Head to any of Johns Creek’s parks with your smartphone.
3. Using the Map Our Trees app, start taking photos of trees’ leaves.
4. Upload the photos within the app.
The information collected on the app is uploaded and analyzed in order to create the tree inventory. The city can then track tree species, age, and location.
For more information, including the tree inventory progress: go to: environment.johnscreekga.gov/pages/tree-inventory.
