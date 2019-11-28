Johns Creek’s 13th annual Toys for Tots campaign is accepting new, unwrapped toys at five locations throughout the city through Dec. 16.
“We want people to feel a sense of community here,” Joan Jones, the city’s clerk, said. “Even though we might seem that we’re an affluent community, there are people who are struggling day to day and we want them to know they live in a community who cares about them.”
Jones said the Toys for Tots program has been successful since it includes residents and businesses.
“We want everyone to feel part of our community, not just those who live here,” she said. “Our local businesses have been great about donating and that includes employees who work here but don’t live here. The support we’ve gotten from everyone has made it a team effort.”
The city is collecting donated toys and games at the following locations:
— Johns Creek City Hall: 11360 Lakefield Drive (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday — Friday)
— Fire Station No. 61: 10265 Medlock Bridge Parkway (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday — Friday)
— Fire Station No. 62: 10925 Rogers Circle (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday — Friday)
— Fire Station No. 63: 3165 Old Alabama Road (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday — Friday)
— Park Place: 3125 Old Alabama Road (hours vary, so please check website)
The Johns Creek Fire Department transports the toys from the drop-off points to a central location where they can be distributed to families in need.
“It’s a program we have always enjoyed being a part of and helping in any way we can,” Chad McGiboney, the deputy chief for the Johns Creek Fire Department, said. “A big reason why it’s so special is because everyone works together to make it happen.”