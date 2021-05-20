Have some large items you need to recycle? Johns Creek and Keep North Fulton Beautiful have an event for local residents — as long as you register first.
The city and Keep North Fulton Beautiful will host Bulky Recycling and Clothing Collection on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive.
The event is for Johns Creek residents only and requires pre-event registration. Attendees must provide a valid photo ID that displays your address. No businesses or contractors are not allowed.
The registration deadline is June 3, or when attendee capacity is reached, whichever comes first. Registrations will not be accepted on site. You can register for the event by clicking HERE.
Organizers say to expect delays and to arrive well before 1 p.m. to ensure that you will be able to participate in the event before closing time.
The city said CDC recommended guidelines will be followed for the health and safety of the workers, volunteers and residents.
Acceptable items include:
• Clothing: Clean, good-condition clothing. (Must be placed in a tied bag, no shoes, belts, or hard items in bag with clothing)
• Shoes, belts, and small working appliances in good condition (Must be placed in a taped-up box)
• Books
• Large appliances: refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, residential A/C units, ovens, stoves, stovetops, dehumidifiers, wine coolers and microwaves
• Electronics: cell phones, computers (monitors and towers), computer accessories, CRT and LCD televisions, batteries (No alkaline i.e. single use "A," "AA," "C," etc. batteries; these can be safely thrown away in the trash)
• Bulky metal items: bicycles in any condition, grills, lawn furniture, scrap metal, file cabinets, and lawn mowers (empty out fuel responsibly before bringing to our event)
• Home medical equipment in good condition: wheelchairs, walkers, canes, shower seats, etc. These will go to our medical equipment collection unit and will be used by another individual in need. No sharps, prescriptions, or used tubing.
• Fluorescent lights (tubes and curly CFLs)
• F.O.G. (cooking fats/oils/grease only — NOT automotive oil, or lubricants)
Unacceptable items include:
• Medical waste or needles/ sharps
• Ammunition or explosives
• Pharmaceuticals
• Exercise equipment, or waterbeds*
• Vacuum cleaners
• Fluids or gasses: (motor oil, anti-freeze, gasoline, propane, fire extinguishers etc. We will hold a separate event for these items at a later date.)
• Construction or demolition materials**
• Yard debris
• Household trash
• Glass
• Tires
• Box springs or mattresses (although you can cut out the metal springs from the mattress and we will be able to recycling the springs only)
*If these items are in good condition, we suggest donating these items to Craigslist, Freecycle, or your local NextDoor or Buy Nothing group (on Facebook).
**If building and construction materials are in good condition, consider donating them to Lifecycle Building Center of Greater Atlanta.
To view frequently asked questions about the event, go to Keep North Fulton Beautiful's website at:
