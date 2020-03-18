Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker and the City Council have the power to fully address the public emergency created by the COVID-19 global pandemic affecting the life, health, property, and public peace within Johns Creek after the city adopted an emergency ordinance Wednesday.
The City Council unanimously passed the bill at a special meeting to address COVID-19, which was declared a “global pandemic” by the World Health Organization earlier this month.
The emergency ordinance empowers the City Council to hold meetings and vote via teleconference, with all action being relayed to the public through the Johns Creek website. The City Council Work Session and Meeting, which were scheduled for Monday, have been canceled. The City Council also extended the tax payment deadline, which had been set for March 31, to May 31.
“The City Council and city employees are committed to the people of Johns Creek,” City Manager Ed Densmore said in a statement. “The adoption of this emergency ordinance will preserve our ability to maintain that commitment to safety and service. The authority granted in this ordinance will be used only as necessary to slow the spread of the virus and to avoid overwhelming city services and the local healthcare system.”
Any action taken under an emergency ordinance will be in affect for 30 days though the council and Bodker have the option to extend it.
Johns Creek, which has closed it city offices, has already adopted Gov. Brian Kemp’s recommendations that include temporary facility closures, operational changes, and the suspension of certain meetings and events until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.