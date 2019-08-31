Johns Creek sponsored the annual Major League Baseball “Play Ball” Aug. 24 at Ocee Park, a free event that gives youth in the community a chance to show off their baseball skills as well as meet a major league player.
This event featured former Atlanta Braves outfielder Dwight Smith, who pitched the game. In addition, Mayor Mike Bodker hosted the gathering as part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors support of MLB’s “Play Ball” initiative, which is a collaboration between MLB and USA Baseball.
The website, playball.org, plays host to education resources for coaches, umpires, parents and players as well as offering health and safety articles, support programs, interactive maps and more.
♦ Photos by City of Johns Creek