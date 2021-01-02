The new year is here and decorations are being taken down. And for those who want to recycle their Christmas trees, they’ll have that chance on Jan. 9.
The annual event allowing residents to recycle their trees will be held on that date. Sponsored by the city of Johns Creek and Keep Johns Creek Beautiful, it is part of a statewide recycling effort by Keep Georgia Beautiful and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot, located at 5950 State Bridge Road.
“Residents are asked to remove electric lights, tinsel and ornaments from the tree, and make sure your tree has not been flocked, or sprayed with fake snow made from artificial materials,” a statement from the city said. “Some retailers use natural, corn-based flocking, which is acceptable at the event.”
City officials said the trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects and individual home use. It will also be used to provide habitats for fish and other animals.
Mulch is available free to the public upon request by contacting Davey Tree Expert Co. at 770-451-7911, or by filling out a form on the city’s website.
For more information, visit Keep North Fulton Beautiful’s website or call 770-551-7766.
