Three of the city’s high schools — Johns Creek, Chattahoochee and Northview — and one other in Fulton County – Alpharetta – were recently ranked among the top 10 public schools in the state by Niche.com, with Northview also named as one of the state’s 10 best overall, which includes private schools.
“Fulton Schools is proud of our schools getting recognized in this manner,” Tim Corrigan, Fulton County’s Northeast Learning Community Area Superintendent said. “These schools represent excellence in all areas, academics, arts and athletics.
“There is no one program or process for school success. It starts with the Fulton Board of Education’s high expectations and resource allocation to each school. This commitment to excellence is shared by our teachers and staff which brings out the best in all students.”
The list is based “on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from millions of Niche users,” according to the website.
Johns Creek, with about 2,100 students, was ranked the state’s 10th-best public high school, while Chattahoochee, which has an enrollment of about 1,960, coming in at No. 6. Northview, which is home to about 1,800 students, came in No. 2, trailing only Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology. Alpharetta High School was ranked No. 4.
When factoring private schools, Northview came in eighth overall, making it one of two – along with Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology at No. 2 – to be ranked in the top 10 overall.
“The school community working in concert with the School Governance Council and other parent groups are true supporters of the schools,” Corrigan said. “Our community and business partners give of their time, talent, and treasure to help each school meet their goals in providing the best possible high school experience for their students. Finally, the purpose driven instructional leadership of the principals and admin team keep the schools safe and focused on learning.”
In the public school ranking, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology and Northview were ranked first and second, followed by Cobb County’s Walton High School, Alpharetta and Forsyth County’s Lambert High. Chattahoochee was No. 6, ahead of South Forsyth, North Gwinnett, Columbus and Johns Creek.
In the overall ranking, Westminster was first, followed by Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, Pace Academy, Paideia and Atlanta International. Woodward Academy came in sixth, followed by Lovett School, Northview, Fulton Science Academy and Athens Academy.
