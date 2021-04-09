While Molly Swindall was studying for her master’s degree at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, she already knew the job she wanted. And her family and friends could hardly believe it.
The reason? She had her sights set on driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
“I saw the job a year before I applied for it, and decided right then that was the only job I was going to apply for,” Swindall said. “So I spent a year convincing people this is what I’m really going to do, because they’re like: ‘You’re getting your master’s —what do you mean that’s what you’re going to go do.’
“But I said: This is really it. The only job I want to do is drive the Wienermobile.”
So it wasn’t a huge surprise when she recently pulled the iconic vehicle into her Johns Creek neighborhood during a trip to the metro Atlanta area, showing it off to friends and family who stopped by for a peek.
What those neighbors and friends witnessed was what people see at the stops Swindall — who drives along with partner Maggie Thomas – makes across the country: a gregarious and fun-loving person who seems to love her job more than most folks.
And what’s not to love? Swindall, who graduated from Johns Creek High School in 2012, gets to see the country and make people happy in the process. Not a bad combination.
Which is exactly why she decided she wanted the job after graduating from the University of Georgia with a triple major in political science, international affairs and broadcast journalism.
“There were two main aspects of (wanting the job),” she said. “The first, I’d say there’s no other job in the world where you get to bring joy to people every single day and just make people happy. You can’t not smile when you see a 27-foot long hot dog on wheels.
“And the other aspect of it I really liked was I’ve always been a big traveler. And the opportunity to see America through the windshield of an American icon was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Swindall’s job choice has allowed her to drive across the country, traveling from California to Georgia while stopping in every state in between, save for Louisiana, she said.
“We have so much fun with it,” she said, especially during long drives where fellow travelers are bemused by seeing the unique and striking vehicle. “(Those drives) are crazy.
“We get jaw drops all the time, honking, waving, (people) filming us, people asking us to honk. We get every reaction you can think of.”
The Wienermobile first took to the road in 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl pitched it as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression.
“And that’s still our purpose today,” Swindall said. “And being able to get back to our routes – r-o-u-t-e-s — by being able to bring joy and happiness to people through another really tough time for our country is our goal.
“It’s been really awesome just to see people’s reactions and say things like: ‘I’ve been waiting for something joyful to happen this year and this is it.’”
Joyful for Swindall was the chance to be back in her home state for Easter and for appearances before and after it. She and Thomas made stops around Johns Creek at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center and Newtown Park before Easter, and also appeared in Suwanee and Duluth.
This past week, the two had several more appearances, including a stop at the Atlanta History Center.
Her job may not be historic, but it is certainly unique. For those who were surprised by her career choice, consider this fact from the folks a Oscar Mayer: more people have been in space and more people have summited Mount Everest than have driven the Wienermobile.
