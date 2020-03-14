Matt Koperniak’s first year as band director at John Creek High School hit a high note recently when the was selected as president of the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA).
The path to the presidency was more than 16 years in the making, during which Koperniak started working with GMEA as a co-host for first round high school All-State Band auditions in 2005, a year after beginning his teaching career after graduating with a master’s degree from the University of Georgia.
Koperniak didn’t have a platform for which he ran, as GMEA prohibits members from campaigning for the position. Officers are nominated by members and its process Koperniak knows very well, considering he previously served as the GMEA’s State Band Chair (2017-2019), State Organizer for Middle School All-State Band (2014-2016), and on the All-State Band Committee (2013-2017). He served the 9th District as Treasurer (2010-2015) and Solo & Ensemble Host and Organizer (2010-2018).
Koperniak arrived at Johns Creek High last year to oversee the wind ensemble, symphonic band, marching band and jazz band, replacing longtime band director Al Estep, who retired after 37 years of teaching. Koperniak had spent the last decade holding the same position at Riverwatch Middle School in Suwanee, where the music program blossomed.
Under Koperniak’s guidance, the Riverwatch Symphonic Band performed at The Midwest Clinic, National Band Association/CBDNA Southern Division Conference, Music for All National Concert Festival, GMEA In-Service Conference, University of Alabama Honor Band Festival, Southeastern United States Band Clinic at Troy University, University of Georgia Midfest, and “Strike up the Band” on WABE 90.1. The Riverwatch Band Program received the National Blue Ribbon Middle School Program of Excellence and the Sudler Silver Cup.
He’s worked diligently to spread his love of music, which began when he played the trombone as a kid, and his love for teaching nationwide. He recently spoke at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, University of Nebraska-Omaha, and the University of Alabama and his work has been published in numerous journals, including the “Music Educators Journal,” “National Band Association Journal,” and “International Trombone Association Journal.”
Koperniak recently spoke to the Johns Creek Sunday Post about what his presidential appointment means and how it complements his philosophy as a music teacher.
Johns Creek Sunday Post: What would you like to accomplish as GMEA president?
Matt Koperniak: I have been entrusted with the fiduciary responsibility and running the organization and I want to make sure all 14 districts from all areas of the state get what they need and are represented in everything we as an organization do.
I’ve been involved in the GMEA for a long time as a teacher and running state events so I know how many people are volunteering and giving up their free time to be a part of what we do and provide opportunities for students. I didn’t seek out becoming the president. I didn’t campaign. The GMEA is unique because members are prohibited from campaigning. So I didn’t seek this out; it just happened.
JCSP: How will you use your presidency to strength the future of music education in the public school system?
MK: Through my lens as GMEA president, I want to do everything I can to help the first-year music teacher and the young music teacher to stay in the field. The fact is that fewer and fewer teachers are entering the profession – not just in music, but in all subjects. Now more than ever, it is important for our teachers who have experience for them mentor our younger teachers. We need to nuture them so they stay past year 5, which is the point were in general, we lose a lot of teachers.
JCP: Why is music such an important part in education?
MK: Music is crucial to having well-rounded students in the public school system. Music has many extrinsic and intrinsic qualities that provides students with the opportunity to express themselves and to grow as people. It also teaches them to work as a team.
JCP: You were having tremendous success at Riverwatch Middle School. After 10 years, why did you choose to pursue a job at Johns Creek High School?
MK: It was a great opportunity to come into a newer school and take over for a band director (Al Estep) who had done such great things. If there was going to be a time for change, this was it. I’ve always enjoyed this area. I think that students here are very excited about music and the teachers here are excited about teaching music. I really can’t pinpoint any one thing to why that is, but Johns Creek High School’s music program gets a lot of support from the school and the community.
JCP: What’s your philosophy as a music educator who just became GMEA president?
MK: My No. 1 philosophy doesn’t change. At the end of the day, whatever band you are working with at that moment is your priority. If you focus on taking care of the kids and getting them ready to play and getting them to be confident, the rest takes care of itself. Kids want to be engaged and music does that. It makes them think critically and makes them work as a team.
