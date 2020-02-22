Johns Creek High Band Director Matt Koperniak was recently named the 2019 Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) Music Educator of the Year, which recognizes outstanding merit in teaching and/or administration by music educators whose service to students, community, and the profession is exemplary.
Koperniak was also elected GMEA president for a term running from 2021 — 2023 during a statewide election. Koperniak is in his 16th year of teaching music in Georgia, and previously was Director of Bands for Riverwatch Middle School in Forsyth County, where the band program won the Blue Ribbon National Program of Excellence award from the National Band Association and the Sudler Silver Cup from the John Philip Sousa Foundation under his direction.
Autrey Mill orchestra director honored
Autrey Mill Middle Orchestra Director Tim Anderson was named the 2019 Georgia chapter of the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) Educator of the Year at the In-Service conference of the Georgia Music Educators Association last month and recognized by the Georgia Board of Education.
River Trail Cooking Club recognized
River Trail Middle School’s after-school Cooking Club was recognized by the Georgia Board of Education for being the sole county school that participated at the second annual Georgia Department of Education Middle School Student Chef Competition at Helms College in Macon this past Thursday.
River Trail teachers Lisa Davenport, Grace Hernandez and Pat Hooper sponsor the team known as the Wolf Pack Chefs,” which made Spicy Teriyaki Vegetable Crunch at the competition. The team competed against schools from Baldwin, Camden, Houston, Newton and Pickens counties, as well as a state charter school, Ivy Preparatory Academy.
Johns Creek High School to host class on early childhood education
Fulton County Schools’ Office of Early Childhood Programs will hold a series of conversations with the community focusing on the importance of learning for children up to 5-years-old, with the event scheduled to be hosted by Johns Creek High School from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 9.
The class will feature the documentary “No Small Matter,” which centers on early childhood education through poignant stories and humor, laying out the evidence for the importance of the first five years of learning.
It will be followed by a panel-led discussion and attendees will be provided information to complement the event.
The first two classes, which were weld earlier this month at the South Learning Center and North Learning Center in Union City and Sandy Springs, respectively, will visit the Teaching Museum in Hapeville on march 3 before coming to Johns Creek High School on March 9. The North Learning Center in Sandy Springs will host the class for a second time on March 17. The final class will be held at the Teaching Museum, located at 793 Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs, the next night. All classes run from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Hardship Transfer Applications due by Feb. 28Parents and guardians have until Feb. 28 to submit Hardship Transfer Applications to Fulton County School’s Student Assignment Office.
Hardship Transfers, which are reviewed annually, enable parents and guardians to transfer students due to medical reasons, curriculum differences, child care changes or if the person making the request is a school system employee.
The Student Assignment Office has two general guidelines for rejecting transfers: attendance and discipline.
Students who have been late to school at least 15 times or have more than five unexcused absences are ineligible for a transfer. If the student missed school for medical reason, a parent or guardian must present a written explanation for the tardiness and absences.
Students who don’t behave in a “satisfactory manner” according to school guidelines are also prohibited from seeking a hardship Transfer and those who are attending a school on one could have it revoked.
Elementary school students must not have been involved in five or more incidents or been suspended for more than three days of school. Middle and high school students who have received more than five days of school suspension – either out of school or in-school – are also prohibited generally prohibited from being grated a Hardship Transfer, according to the Fulton County School website.
Hardship Transfer Applications can be completed via fultonschools.org/hardshiptransfer
Spring Kindergarten & Pre-K Registration Dates SetParents of incoming pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, as well as other new elementary students looking to be enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year can register at all Fulton County Schools on April 1 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on April 2 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Parents are asked to visit Fulton County website (fultonschools.org), where they can learn to which schools their children are districted.
More than 1,800 spaces in pre-kindergarten are available at 45 elementary schools countywide.
Pre-kindergarten registration dates vary by school and enrollment is handled by a lottery system.
Parents also can visit the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s web site, www.decal.ga.gov, to determine the availability of other privately-funded pre-kindergarten program providers.
For addition information and application, visit the county school system’s website.
