Georgia College senior right-hander Kyle King, a graduate of Johns Creek High School, has been named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week after dominating Francis Marion last week.
King allowed just three hits and a walk to go along with 12 strikeouts against just a run allowed in a 6-1 win that improved the Bobcats’ record to 8-1 entering this past Friday’s game against Claflin University. He retired 15 straight hitters during one stretch.
King threw 95 pitches, including 62 strikes, as he continued his strong play to open the season. In three starts this season, he’s 2-0 with 23 strikeouts and a 0.50 ERA in 18 innings.
King, who was also named the Milledgeville-based school’s athlete of the week for all sports, is the team’s second pitcher to be named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week this season, joining sophomore right-hander Brennan Crooms, who won the award in early February.
A Logistics and Supply Chain Management major, King’s favorite song is “My Way” by Frank Sinatra and his favorite movie and TV show are “The Dark Knight” and “Family Guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.