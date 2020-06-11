Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers is taking some time away from the city's police department a little over two months after he took the job, amid the backlash over comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement and local pastors on his personal Facebook page, the city announced Thursday.
"In an effort to address the situation pragmatically, I’ve asked Chief Byers to take some time away from the department – some personal time which he has agreed to take on my request," Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore said in a statement.
Earlier this week, city officials confirmed Byers, who was picked to be chief in March, posted a 1,500-word diatribe aimed at local faith leaders on his personal Facebook page.
In the post, he told pastors and other religious leaders “you have failed us” by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and asserted “the lives of every black man, woman and child matter just as much as the lives of every white man, woman, and child and police officer.”
That prompted a backlash and media attention, and Densmore said on Thursday he has been listening to feedback from residents about the situation.
Byers future with the police department remains in the air. Densmore's statement on Thursday neither commits to firing him or to keeping him in his position.
The city manager said he is still taking feedback from city residents, as well as members of the Johns Creek Police Department, on what to do.
"As part of my listening and decision making process I am speaking with community members, as well as police officers, so I can best determine the most appropriate course of action," Densmore said. "I am seeking a course of action based on sound reasoning, exploration, and valuable discussions. My plan is to come back following these important conversations and share my thoughts and next steps. I am confident that the outcome will help create a stronger and united Johns Creek."
