Sahauna Ramesh and Divya Srinivasan, recent graduates of Johns Creek High School, have been selected to receive a Georgia-Pacific Foundation Employees’ Children Scholarship. They will each receive $2,000 per year for up to four years of college.
Ramesh is the daughter of Ranga and Shanthi Ramesh. Mr. Ramesh is a senior director of quality for Georgia-Pacific. At Johns Creek High School, Sahauna excelled in the robotics club, earned a national award in the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society and served as treasurer of HOSA — the Future Health Professionals organization. She credits her work ethic to her father, who rose up from poverty in India to earn a Ph.D in the United States.
Divya is the daughter of Ramji and Indira Srinivasan. Ramji is a group leader and technology manager for Georgia-Pacific Chemicals. Divya was president of the Beta Club, a producer for the school’s film and TV production and a member of the National Honor Society. She won the college-level Don R. Sloan Research Award as a high school junior for her patent pending tool to detect a muscle abnormality in chickens. This fall, Divya plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis to study neuroscience with the intention of becoming a physician.
The Georgia-Pacific Foundation Scholarship Program for Employees’ Children awards $2,000 per year for up to four years of full-time college undergraduate study or until baccalaureate degree requirements are completed, whichever occurs first, for a total maximum award of $8,000. This year, Georgia-Pacific awarded $384,000, which will be distributed to 48 students across the country.
Since the scholarship program began in 1988, Georgia-Pacific has awarded nearly 1,600 scholarships totaling more than $12 million. The program is administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and is open to children of all active, full-time employees of Georgia-Pacific in the United States. More than 200 applications were received this year.
“Georgia-Pacific is very proud to offer this scholarship program to our employees’ children,” said Curley M. Dossman, Jr., president of the Georgia-Pacific Foundation. “The students’ hard work, academic achievements and perseverance are a reflection of their promising futures — we wish them continued success in the next phase of their academic careers.”