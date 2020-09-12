Johns Creek has a new marker to welcome people to the city.
This past week the first of what is expected to be a series of gateway markers was installed at the corner of Kimball Bridge Road and State Bridge Road. The marker was installed by the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau as a tourism development project.
The design, by artist William Massey, depicts Rogers Bridge and the Chattahoochee River and serves, the visitors bureau said, as a “representation of the past, present and future of Johns Creek.”
“The new gateway markers not only allow visitors to our great city to know when they have arrived, but they also serve as a representational piece of art with symbols denoting our past, present, and future,” said Lynda Lee Smith, who is chairwoman of the board for the visitors bureau. “Having the community engaged in this lengthy process has been extremely rewarding for me personally but also for the entire JCCVB volunteer Board of Directors. The gateway is another beautiful asset for our city.”
The visitors bureau said it plans to install more over “the next several years” at various gateways to the city.
The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau hired Urban Catalyst Lab and Massey to coordinate input from the community and create an art piece that captures the essence of Johns Creek. Three community engagement meetings were held in 2019 to gather input from residents, and then an online vote was offered to residents to choose between four of Massey’s initial designs.
Massey took the winning design selected by the residents and turned into an icon that the visitors bureau hopes will “be recognized as Johns Creek for generations to come.”
According to the visitors bureau, each image on the marker was carefully chosen to represent the input Massey gathered from the community meetings, and the overall design encapsulates the importance of the Chattahoochee River and the historic Rogers Bridge. According to Massey, the bridge on the mark is leading the viewer from Johns Creek’s past into its future, whose history flows like the Chattahoochee River.
Tourism Product Development projects are funded by the hotel/motel tax on overnight stays in Johns Creek hotels and allocated by state law for use on specific capital projects that improve destination appeal to visitors, support visitors’ experience, or are used by visitors.
