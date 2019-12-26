The Johns Creek Fire Department is offering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) and opiate awareness training on Jan., 11 at 9 a.m. to city residents, who will receive a certificate of recognition from the department after completing the program.
The American Heart Association’s “Heart Ready” program will teach CPR, which is an emergency procedure in which the heart and lungs are made to work by manually compressing the chest overlying the heart and forcing air into the lungs. CPR spurs circulation when the heart stops pumping, most likely because of trauma, disease or narcotics.
Participants, who must be at least 12 years old, will learn how to use of an AED, a small, portable device that sends an electric shock to the heart and restores a patient's heart rhythm to normal levels, greatly increases the chance of survival.
Registration is required for the 30-person class and can be completed at https://www.johnscreekga.gov/services-resources/forms/fire/cpr-certification. Classes are held at Johns Creek City Hall (11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097).
The American Heart Association (AHA) is the world’s foremost leader in first aid, CPR and AED training, as it courses educate more than 22 million people worldwide annually.
Being trained in CPR can be the difference in life and death. About 475,000 Americans suffer a fatal cardiac arrest annually, as it kills more people than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms, and house fires combined, according to the AHA.
The majority of cardiac arrests don’t happen inside a hospital, as 350,000 of them occur in public settings (18.8 percent), mostly homes/residences (69.5 percent) and nursing homes (11.7 percent). However, if CPR is administered immediately, the survival rate can double or triple, which is significant since about 90 percent off people who have a cardiac arrest outside a hospital die, according to the AHA.
Johns Creek residents and those who work in the city and who are at least 18 years old can get an up close look at how the fire department works beginning on Feb. 5, when the JCFD holds its Fire Academy, which you must apply to attend via johnscreekga.gov/services-resources/forms/fire/citizens-fire-academy. Applications, which include a criminal history background check, can also be filled out the JCFD headquarters.
The comprehensive course, held at Station 62, has nine classes: Feb. 5, 19, 26, March 2, 12, 23, 26, April 13 and 26. The Tuesday classes run from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., with the Saturday sessions going from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The academy will cover an array of topics, including JCFD operations, fire tactics and strategies, as well as fire prevention and investigation techniques.
"The academy helps our community understand all of what the fire department does since we do a lot more than just put out fires," Chad McGiboney, the deputy chief for the Johns Creek Fire Department, said. "We help handle car wrecks, emergency medical calls and provide a huge avenue for training for all of our staff."