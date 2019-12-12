Johns Creek Fire Marshal Jeff Williamson said the timing for the city giving away free state-of-the-art smoke detectors couldn’t be better.
“This time of the year, you have more power and fuel sources coming into homes with Christmas trees, use of the fireplace, lights and candles,” he said. “We want people to understand how valuable having a working smoke detector is since it’s during the holiday season where there’s generally an increase in house fires.”
That’s why through Dec. 24, any resident in need of smoke detectors can get them calling 678-512-3363 to have them delivered or to schedule a time when they can pick them up at the headquarters of the Johns Creek Fire Department, located inside City Hall at 11360 Lakefield Drive.
The promotion, which is being called the “12 Days of Christmas Smoke Detector Blitz,” was scheduled to begin Dec. 14. But Williamson said a huge demand prompted his department to begin giving the detectors, which come with a 10-year battery, away early.
“In the past, we’ve gone to neighborhoods in areas where the houses might not be up to the fire code and knocked on doors to see the homeowners wanted them,” he said. “This year, we used social media to get the word out.”
The smoke detectors were donated by Kidde United Technologies, the world’s largest manufacturers of fire safety products that strives “to expand upon our legacy of innovation, providing advanced solutions to protect people and property from fire and related hazards,” according to the company’s website.
“I had a guy who called me the other day who told me he hasn’t checked his smoke detectors in 30 years,” Williamson said. “His house has three stories, so I’m going to go over there and give him three or four.”
Williamson said his department is committed to ensuring residents have smoke detectors, which is why he is arranging for his crews to deliver them.
“We will also help you set them up, because people may not have a ladder or know where a good place to put a smoke detector is,” he added. “The main thing is we want people to have these in their homes.”